143,937 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,567 deaths, 6,378 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 143,937 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, August 23. In addition, 1,567 people have died and 6,378 have been hospitalized. Another 104,054 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 2,937 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 40 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 836

Bedford County – 1,051

Benton County – 223

Bledsoe County – 768

Blount County – 1,732

Bradley County – 2,336

Campbell County – 299

Cannon County – 185

Carroll County – 508

Carter County — 727

Cheatham County – 690

Chester County – 333

Claiborne County – 344

Clay County – 102

Cocke County – 600

Coffee County – 691

Crockett County — 355

Cumberland County – 706

Davidson County – 22,766

Decatur County – 270

DeKalb County – 416

Dickson County – 844

Dyer County – 852

Fayette County – 814

Fentress County – 147

Franklin County – 422

Gibson County – 981

Giles County – 428

Grainger County – 246

Greene County – 721

Grundy County – 142

Hamblen County – 1,576

Hamilton County – 7,463

Hancock County – 88

Hardeman County — 1,174

Hardin County – 615

Hawkins County – 634

Haywood County — 699

Henderson County — 788

Henry County — 408

Hickman County – 330

Houston County – 72

Humphreys County – 151

Jackson County – 189

Jefferson County – 703

Johnson County – 387

Knox County – 5,798

Lake County – 815

Lauderdale County – 632

Lawrence County – 699

Lewis County — 117

Lincoln County – 385

Loudon County – 874

Macon County – 880

Madison County – 1,555

Marion County – 297

Marshall County – 467

Maury County – 1,581

McMinn County – 714

McNairy County — 487

Meigs County – 134

Monroe County – 601

Montgomery County – 2,313

Moore County — 84

Morgan County — 182

Obion County — 754

Overton County – 357

Perry County – 97

Pickett County — 46

Polk County – 302

Putnam County – 2,145

Rhea County – 613

Roane County – 586

Robertson County – 1,748

Rutherford County – 7,461

Scott County – 153

Sequatchie County – 138

Sevier County – 2,152

Shelby County – 25,858

Smith County – 503

Stewart County — 89

Sullivan County – 1,471

Sumner County – 3,871

Tipton County – 1,323

Trousdale County – 1,592

Unicoi County – 212

Union County — 205

Van Buren County – 53

Warren County – 735

Washington County – 1,592

Wayne County – 259

Weakley County — 735

White County – 430

Williamson County – 4,140

Wilson County – 2,659

Out of state – 2,937

Pending – 3,294

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 198

Asian – 1,243

Black or African-American – 27,512

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 96

Other/Multiracial – 19,423

White – 69,516

Pending – 25,949

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 86,443

Hispanic – 21,421

Pending – 36,073

Gender:

Female – 72,907

Male – 69,716

Pending – 1,314

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.