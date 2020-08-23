Bethel ranked in top 25 for executive online MBA program

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University celebrated a huge accomplishment.

Bethel’s MBA program has been ranked in the top 25 list of best online executive MBA programs for 2020.

Bethel is ranked number 13 on that list, but this is not its first rodeo.

“This is actually our second year being ranked as a top 25 executive online MBA program, so we’re really excited about that. We hope to continue to improve our MBA program. We’ve made a lot of changes in our curriculum over the past two or three years to try to improve our academic quality, and it’s really starting to pay off,” said Vice President of College of Professional Studies Dr. Kimberly Martin.

Bethel’s MBA program is more unique than most due to the fact that you can study at your own pace and on your own time.

“For starters, our students take one class at a time, so our classes are eight weeks in length. Students are enrolled in one class at a time,” Martin said. “With that course length, they can still be enrolled as full-time students so they can complete the program quickly, one class at a time, focusing on one topic at a time, which works really well for busy people.”

Having an executive MBA degree on your resume could benefit you in a variety of ways.

“An executive MBA can be really helpful for people who want to move up in the workplace. It gives them an extra advantage over their coworkers,” Martin said. “Our program is set up such that students use their experience in the workplace in their coursework, so they can apply the things that they’re learning in the classroom to their work.”

Bethel has five locations in Jackson, Paris, McKenzie, Clarksville and Memphis.