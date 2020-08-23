Farm closes summer season with BBQ
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.–A farm ends the season with a delicious feast.
Sunset Valley Farms hosted a drive thru BBQ on Sunday.
It’s the last event before their fall festival.
They sold food like sweet corn, mini donuts, and other tasty delights.
“We just wanted to have a place for people to come and have a fun family time together and enjoy being out on the farm and teaching them different things about farming,” owner Brian Muentze said.
The fall season opens September 18.