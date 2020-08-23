Health department confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19; 2,029 total

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,029, according to the health department.

The new cases include 10 men and 17 women between the ages of 16-years-old and 86-years-old.

The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and three patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,097 (54.1%)
  • 38301: 727 (35.8%)
  • 38356: 37 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 26 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 27 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 24 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 32 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 8 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 10 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 10 (0.5%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 643 (32%)
  • White: 688 (34%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 54 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 29 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 606 (30%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,099 (54.2%)
  • Male: 928 (45.7%)
  • Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,539 (76%)
  • Not recovered: 299 (14.5%)
  • Better: 96 (5%)
  • Unknown: 61 (3%)
  • Deaths: 34 (1.5%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 79 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 206 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 411 (20.25%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 347 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 283 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 314 (15.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 209 (10.25%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 105 (5%)
  • 80+: 69 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
