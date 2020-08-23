Health department confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19; 2,029 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,029, according to the health department.
The new cases include 10 men and 17 women between the ages of 16-years-old and 86-years-old.
The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and three patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,097 (54.1%)
- 38301: 727 (35.8%)
- 38356: 37 (1.8%)
- 38391: 26 (1.3%)
- 38366: 27 (1.3%)
- 38343: 24 (1.2%)
- 38313: 32 (1.6%)
- 38392: 8 (0.4%)
- 38355: 10 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 10 (0.5%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 643 (32%)
- White: 688 (34%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 54 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 29 (1%)
- Unspecified: 606 (30%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,099 (54.2%)
- Male: 928 (45.7%)
- Unknown: 2 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,539 (76%)
- Not recovered: 299 (14.5%)
- Better: 96 (5%)
- Unknown: 61 (3%)
- Deaths: 34 (1.5%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 79 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 206 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 411 (20.25%)
- 31 – 40 years: 347 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 283 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 314 (15.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 209 (10.25%)
- 71 – 80 years: 105 (5%)
- 80+: 69 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)