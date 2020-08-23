Health department confirms 27 new cases of COVID-19; 2,029 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 27 Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27 new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of positive Madison County residents to 2,029, according to the health department.

The new cases include 10 men and 17 women between the ages of 16-years-old and 86-years-old.

The health department says there are 19 Madison County residents currently hospitalized, and three patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,097 (54.1%)

38301: 727 (35.8%)

38356: 37 (1.8%)

38391: 26 (1.3%)

38366: 27 (1.3%)

38343: 24 (1.2%)

38313: 32 (1.6%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 10 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 10 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 643 (32%)

White: 688 (34%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 54 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 29 (1%)

Unspecified: 606 (30%)

Gender:

Female: 1,099 (54.2%)

Male: 928 (45.7%)

Unknown: 2 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,539 (76%)

Not recovered: 299 (14.5%)

Better: 96 (5%)

Unknown: 61 (3%)

Deaths: 34 (1.5%)

Age: