1 dead, 4 wounded during party at West TN home

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one person was fatally shot and four others were wounded at a weekend party in West Tennessee.

News outlets cited law enforcement agencies in reporting the shooting early Sunday during a party at a home on a dead-end street in rural Fayette County.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Susan Niland said 19-year-old Tavaris Contrell Lewis of Mason died.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that four others were taken to a hospital in Memphis.

The statement said two victims were in serious condition and two were in stable condition.

Authorities have not provided any details about what led to the shooting.