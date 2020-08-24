144,604 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,588 deaths, 6,421 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 144,604 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, August 24. In addition, 1,588 people have died and 6,421 have been hospitalized. Another 106,041 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 3,013 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 41 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 839

Bedford County – 1,057

Benton County – 223

Bledsoe County – 768

Blount County – 1,744

Bradley County – 2,359

Campbell County – 302

Cannon County – 186

Carroll County – 516

Carter County — 736

Cheatham County – 694

Chester County – 336

Claiborne County – 345

Clay County – 103

Cocke County – 606

Coffee County – 695

Crockett County — 359

Cumberland County – 709

Davidson County – 22,816

Decatur County – 272

DeKalb County – 417

Dickson County – 851

Dyer County – 862

Fayette County – 820

Fentress County – 149

Franklin County – 426

Gibson County – 995

Giles County – 428

Grainger County – 249

Greene County – 730

Grundy County – 142

Hamblen County – 1,580

Hamilton County – 7,496

Hancock County – 88

Hardeman County — 1,179

Hardin County – 620

Hawkins County – 637

Haywood County — 702

Henderson County — 793

Henry County — 410

Hickman County – 331

Houston County – 73

Humphreys County – 155

Jackson County – 189

Jefferson County – 721

Johnson County – 387

Knox County – 5,855

Lake County – 820

Lauderdale County – 637

Lawrence County – 703

Lewis County — 117

Lincoln County – 386

Loudon County – 879

Macon County – 882

Madison County – 1,571

Marion County – 300

Marshall County – 472

Maury County – 1,593

McMinn County – 717

McNairy County — 490

Meigs County – 134

Monroe County – 608

Montgomery County – 2,330

Moore County — 84

Morgan County — 184

Obion County — 757

Overton County – 360

Perry County – 98

Pickett County — 46

Polk County – 305

Putnam County – 2,149

Rhea County – 616

Roane County – 587

Robertson County – 1,751

Rutherford County – 7,486

Scott County – 153

Sequatchie County – 138

Sevier County – 2,154

Shelby County – 25,976

Smith County – 497

Stewart County — 89

Sullivan County – 1,474

Sumner County – 3,889

Tipton County – 1,337

Trousdale County – 1,592

Unicoi County – 212

Union County — 208

Van Buren County – 54

Warren County – 741

Washington County – 1,597

Wayne County – 261

Weakley County — 742

White County – 435

Williamson County – 4,157

Wilson County – 2,664

Out of state – 2,929

Pending – 3,293

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 197

Asian – 1,248

Black or African-American – 27,672

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 96

Other/Multiracial – 19,463

White – 70,068

Pending – 25,860

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 87,052

Hispanic – 21,501

Pending – 36,051

Gender:

Female – 73,283

Male – 70,013

Pending – 1,308

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.