Children’s helmet recall

Woom Children’s Helmets are being recalled because they don’t meet federal safety standards, posing a risk of head injuries.

The helmets were sold in blue, green, purple, red and yellow, and were sold in a size small.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these helmets, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Call Woom Bikes USA toll-free at (855) 966-6872 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, via email at safehelmet@woombikes.com or online at https://us.woombikes.com/ and click on Safety and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.