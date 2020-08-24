‘Faces of our Veterans’ photo series continues, new participants welcomed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Veterans Coalition is putting together “Faces of our Veterans” to recognize and honor area veterans during the November Veteran’s Day weekend activities.

A professional photographer, Tommy Azbill, has donated his services to take photos of each veteran at no cost.

“After this week, he will began printing and assembling these photographs into 30 inch by 40 inch posters, with nine veterans’ photographs on each poster, and these posters will be displayed during the Veterans’ Day events in early November, November 6th and then November 7th, and then they will be displayed at City Hall in the lobby until Thanksgiving,” said coalition chair Jackie Utley.

Utley says this is a two year program. This is the first time they’re actually doing this, so they really encourage all of you to come out and get your picture taken so you can get the recognition you deserve.

“We’re losing so many veterans every day and it’s important that we recognize and honor their service to our country, so this is one way that we can do this,” Utley said.

Once the project is complete, Utley says the photos will be donated to various organizations such as the VFW, the American Legion, and various churches so that they can be on permanent display.

“Each veteran who’s photographed will receive a photograph of their print,” Utley said. “These will be distributed at the Inglewood ceremony on November 6th.”

Veterans are encouraged to wear any portion of their uniform or bring any service memorabilia that they’d like in their photograph.

The final photography sessions will be held at the American Legion Post 12 at 165 Perry Switch Road on Wednesday, August 26 from 1 to 3 p.m., and at the VFW Post 6496 at 285 Airways Blvd on Thursday, August 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.