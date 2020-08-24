Health officials hopeful as daily COVID increase shows decline

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death. A 51-year-old man died Sunday.

Saturday, we had 42 new COVID cases. Sunday we had 27, and Monday just 16.

So is this a trend?

“I am certainly hoping so,” said Kim Teford, regional director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. “We’re hoping to continue to see that trend this week. Especially with schools opening this week. And private schools back in session. It’ll be a good sign if we continue to see that number continue to decline this week.”

Health officials are still waiting to hear what the governor’s newest executive order will say before determining if and for how long the mask mandate will be continued.

The FDA has given emergency approval of convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients, something Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has already been doing.

“We entered into a clinical trial in conjunction with Mayo Clinic early on, and we’ve had a number of patients that we’ve treated with convalescent plasma,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance officer with West Tennessee Healthcare.

Monday was also the first day of school for Jackson-Madison County. This week is mostly for students to be able to pick up supplies.

“The process of getting back to normal starts today, but as far as needing connectivity for different classroom modules and things of that nature, for the most part, that will start next Monday,” said Greg Hammond, public information officer for JMCSS.

And Hammond says they got good feedback from teachers during the superintendent’s road show.

“The common thing we kept hearing was one: the teachers appreciated being able to speak to the superintendent in person, and then two: Dr. King paying attention to the concern with the rising number and their comfort level,” Hammond said.

The health department is also reaching out to restaurants on a daily basis to answer questions and make sure they’re following the guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge put out by the governor.

“Most restaurants are doing a great job. I’d like to commend them,” Tedford said.

The health department officials say most of the positive cases they’re seeing are coming from large family gatherings and churches not practicing social distancing during services.