Heavy Rainfall from Laura Later This Week

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Monday, August 24th

Marco made landfall in Louisiana at 6:00 p.m. as a tropical storm producing heavy rainfall over the Deep South and prompting tornado warnings in the Florida Panhandle. Laura is a strengthening tropical storm moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour! Laura will ultimately be the stronger of the two systems and could become a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf Coast. West Tennessee is more likely to be impacted by Laura than Marco and we’re expecting those impacts later this week.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear tonight across West Tennessee but it’ll be warmer than last night with calm winds. Expect a mild and muggy Tuesday morning with low temperatures around 70°F.

It’ll be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered storms are expected to develop later Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon into the early evening. The risk for severe weather is low but watch for heavy rain and frequent lightning! Rainfall from Laura is looking most likely from Thursday night to Saturday morning. Showers could end up bringing 1-3″ of rain with isolated totals of higher amounts through that time. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

