‘Hugging booth’ brings smiles to nursing home residents in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The residents at Hardin Home Nursing Home in Savannah showed some affection while staying safe.

The hugging booth was a great success, and helped their residents and their families with being able to touch their loved ones.

During this time, the smile on the face of a loved one is all we need to get by.

