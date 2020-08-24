‘Hugging booth’ brings smiles to nursing home residents in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The residents at Hardin Home Nursing Home in Savannah showed some affection while staying safe.
The hugging booth was a great success, and helped their residents and their families with being able to touch their loved ones.
During this time, the smile on the face of a loved one is all we need to get by.
