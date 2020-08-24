‘Hugging booth’ brings smiles to nursing home residents in Savannah

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — The residents at Hardin Home Nursing Home in Savannah showed some affection while staying safe.

The hugging booth was a great success, and helped their residents and their families with being able to touch their loved ones.

During this time, the smile on the face of a loved one is all we need to get by.

If this video made you smile, head to Hardin Home’s Facebook page to see other activities they are doing with residents.

Categories: Coping, Local News, News

Related Posts