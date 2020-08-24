Pier 1 candle recall

Pier 1 is recalling its three-wick Halloween candles.

The candle’s high flames can reportedly ignite the surface of the wax, posing a fire hazard.

This recall involves the Halloween candles in the scents ‘Scary Black Cherry’ and ‘Death by Chocolate.’

Pier 1 has received seven reports involving high flames with the candles, including one report of a minor burn injury and one report of minor property damage.

If you have one of these candles, stop using it and carefully cut all three wicks as short as possible to prevent others from being able to use the candle, then throw it away.

Contact CPSC’s hotline at (800) 638-2772 for more information.