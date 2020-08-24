Senator Blackburn addresses topics related to upcoming presidential election

JACKSON, Tenn.–Voters across west Tennessee, and the country, are preparing for the 2020 presidential election.

Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee spoke about several issues related to the upcoming presidential election.

“We’re going to be hopeful, aspirational, and positive,” Senator Blackburn said.

That’s how Blackburn described the message of the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she will speak Wednesday on essential workers and communities stepping up to help during the pandemic.

“In times of tragedy, the goodness of the individuals in this country really comes through, and we in Tennessee have been so blessed to see that this year,” Senator Blackburn said.

She also discussed the contrast between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“He (Biden) is really not known for being an accomplished legislator. He is known for somebody who is being affable, and people like to visit with him,” Senator Blackburn said.

“What our country needs is strong leadership who can take on big problems, and solve those problems,” Blackburn said.

“Look at what the president has done when it comes to dealing with China, when it came to the tax cut and jobs act, and making certain that we were getting people back to work,” Senator Blackburn added.

Also, why the Republicans need to continue being majority in the Senate.

“People have been so pleased with the number of constitutionalist judges that have been to the bench,” Senator Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the work for veterans, armed forces, and trade that’s beneficial to the west Tennessee agriculture community was all done in the Senate.

She also spoke with officials from counties across Tennessee, and said almost all of them agreed on one thing.

“They’ve said to hold China accountable for what they’ve done to us,” Senator Blackburn said.

The Rublican National Convention runs through Thursday.

Blackburn said Tennesseans want to continue the Paycheck Protection Program.

More than $8 billion went to Tennessee businesses through the program.