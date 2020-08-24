TBI investigates fatal Brownsville shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting on the 1000 Block of East Main Street in Brownsville, where two victims were found in a vehicle in the road.

Police Chief Kelvin Evans says around 1 a.m., someone found two people who had been shot in a vehicle.

One woman died, and a man is now hospitalized in Memphis.

The preliminary investigation shows the shooting didn’t happen there.

The location where they were actually shot remains unclear.

The TBI says this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The man and woman who were shot have not been identified at this time.