Tennessee to provide extra $300 in unemployment benefits

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will provide an additional $300 per week in federal assistance to people who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mgn 1280x960 00521b00 Pdlbl

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it’s approved Tennessee’s request for a grant to give to people on top of their regular unemployment benefits.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month making the money available. It was announced as a $400-per-week benefit, but put the burden on the states to pay $100 a week of that amount.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued recent guidance saying states would not have to contribute that money.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts