145,417 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,628 deaths, 6,515 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 145,417 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, August 25. In addition, 1,628 people have died and 6,515 have been hospitalized. Another 108,035 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 3,166 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 41 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 841

Bedford County – 1,064

Benton County – 224

Bledsoe County – 768

Blount County – 1,753

Bradley County – 2,370

Campbell County – 304

Cannon County – 186

Carroll County – 525

Carter County — 743

Cheatham County – 692

Chester County – 343

Claiborne County – 346

Clay County – 103

Cocke County – 612

Coffee County – 700

Crockett County — 362

Cumberland County – 712

Davidson County – 22,907

Decatur County – 272

DeKalb County – 424

Dickson County – 861

Dyer County – 866

Fayette County – 824

Fentress County – 161

Franklin County – 427

Gibson County – 1,005

Giles County – 430

Grainger County – 250

Greene County – 738

Grundy County – 142

Hamblen County – 1,588

Hamilton County – 7,586

Hancock County – 88

Hardeman County — 1,183

Hardin County – 624

Hawkins County – 636

Haywood County — 705

Henderson County — 796

Henry County — 412

Hickman County – 333

Houston County – 73

Humphreys County – 155

Jackson County – 193

Jefferson County – 721

Johnson County – 392

Knox County – 5,891

Lake County – 820

Lauderdale County – 669

Lawrence County – 717

Lewis County — 117

Lincoln County – 386

Loudon County – 888

Macon County – 882

Madison County – 1,590

Marion County – 300

Marshall County – 474

Maury County – 1,599

McMinn County – 722

McNairy County — 493

Meigs County – 134

Monroe County – 621

Montgomery County – 2,345

Moore County — 85

Morgan County — 185

Obion County — 759

Overton County – 375

Perry County – 98

Pickett County — 50

Polk County – 306

Putnam County – 2,171

Rhea County – 618

Roane County – 587

Robertson County – 1,772

Rutherford County – 7,523

Scott County – 154

Sequatchie County – 138

Sevier County – 2,157

Shelby County – 26,086

Smith County – 501

Stewart County — 91

Sullivan County – 1,495

Sumner County – 3,903

Tipton County – 1,349

Trousdale County – 1,592

Unicoi County – 213

Union County — 210

Van Buren County – 57

Warren County – 745

Washington County – 1,601

Wayne County – 266

Weakley County — 749

White County – 446

Williamson County – 4,165

Wilson County – 2,672

Out of state – 2,916

Pending – 3,294

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 197

Asian – 1,262

Black or African-American – 27,872

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 98

Other/Multiracial – 19,387

White – 70,860

Pending – 25,741

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 88,078

Hispanic – 21,633

Pending – 35,706

Gender:

Female – 73,710

Male – 70,396

Pending – 1,311

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.