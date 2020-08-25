Governor Lee gives updates on COVID-19, schools, financial assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee updates the state on COVID-19, schools, and financial assistance.

Governor Lee says he’s optimistic, but cautious, on how the state is doing during the pandemic.

“We’ve all seen, in the last couple of weeks, positivity rates have gone down, case count numbers have gone down, and that’s very encouraging. We remain very cautiously optimistic,” Governor Bill Lee said.

In a Tuesday news briefing, Governor Lee said, overall, COVID-19 numbers are slowly dropping across the state, due to what officials say is Tennesseans being responsible with masks and social distancing.

They encourage you to continue these precautions to help stop the spread.

Officials also discussed tourism and the economy during the pandemic.

State leaders say tourism was on track for 2020, before COVID-19 started.

“Now, the U.S. Travel Association predicts that the travel industry in Tennessee could see a 30 to 45 percent decline this year,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell with the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development.

Despite the drop, tourists are still coming to the Volunteer State.

“With our businesses taking the Tennessee Pledge, our restaurants and attractions are ready to safely welcome travelers,” Ezell said.

For schools, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn gave an update on school re-openings and discussed cyber security for students as they learn online.

“The majority of Tennessee districts are using virtual private networks, or VPNs, for students and staff to log on to for additional security measures,” Schwinn said

She also discussed making sure students who are distance learning will have access to food and nutrition programs as if they were in the classroom.

“We have it on tap to talk to superintendents this week to determine what is both realistic and feasible to make sure we can get as many students as possible qualified,” Schwinn said.

Commissioner Jeff McCord with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development spoke about the state recently being approved for a FEMA grant for about $236 million to cover lost wages for the state’s unemployed.

“What that grant will cover is the first three weeks of August, for the additional benefit,” McCord said. “We anticipate implementing and processing those within the next few days, so this week, or early next.”

Commissioner McCord said the work search requirements that had been suspended for those who are unemployed will be reinstated in September.