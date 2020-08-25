Man charged in shooting of local animal rescue president

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is now charged in the shooting of a local animal rescue president.

Patrick Merriweather appeared in Jackson City Court Tuesday morning. He’s charged with attempted first degree murder, among other charges.

According to court documents, Wendy Pickett found him sleeping in her mother’s vacant property on North Royal Street.

Police issued a misdemeanor citation and released him, but an hour later, they were called back for shots fired.

They found Pickett in her car with several gunshot wounds. Merriweather was found with some of her belongings several streets over.

His bond is now set at $750,000.