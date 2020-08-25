Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/20 – 08/25/20

1/14 JOSHUA HUTSON Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

2/14 MICHEAL BANE Unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

3/14 JARNAKIN BROWN Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

4/14 TANNER CHAPMAN Failure to appear

5/14 MATTHEW DODD Simple domestic assault



6/14 NICKLAUS DUNCAN Schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/14 AUSTIN EDWARDS Violation of community corrections

8/14 SAMANTHA GREEN Failure to appear

9/14 CHRISTOPHER HARDY Simple domestic assault

10/14 MARGARET KLOEPFEL Violation of community corrections



11/14 DAMION MAXWELL Public intoxication

12/14 AJACION MCKNUCKLES Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to dependency of a child, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/14 DAVID POTEETE Fraud by home improvement services provider

14/14 SHANNON SADLER Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.