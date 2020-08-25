Mugshots : Madison County : 08/24/20 – 08/25/20 August 25, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14JOSHUA HUTSON Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14MICHEAL BANE Unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14JARNAKIN BROWN Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14TANNER CHAPMAN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14MATTHEW DODD Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14NICKLAUS DUNCAN Schedule IV drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14AUSTIN EDWARDS Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14SAMANTHA GREEN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14CHRISTOPHER HARDY Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14MARGARET KLOEPFEL Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14DAMION MAXWELL Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14AJACION MCKNUCKLES Criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, contributing to dependency of a child, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14DAVID POTEETE Fraud by home improvement services provider Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14SHANNON SADLER Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/25/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest