Spotty Storms Possible

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started this morning off on a mild note. Temperatures started around the lower 70s. Skies are mainly clear, and expected to stay that way through late morning. High pressure at the surface this morning was located in SE Missouri this morning. it is expected to move east roughly right along the TN/KY border. As the high moves east, the flow will start to veer to the south. That will open the gates for deeper tropical moisture to move north. Even with high pressure though the gradual modification of the main trough as allowed dew points even today to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. After sufficient warming, I expect a few storms especially south of I-40 where moisture should be a little deeper overall. Slow movement and heavy rain will be the issue with any storms you run into.



