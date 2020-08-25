Suspect in Decatur County stabbing in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a stabbing Saturday in Decatur County is in custody.

Investigators say Melissa Marie Christensen is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old woman multiple times in the back and upper body, telling the victim she wanted “to go back to prison.”

In a news release, investigators say a neighbor called the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office saying that the victim was lying on a porch covered in blood, and Christensen was near the car.

The release says when officers arrived, Christensen was in the downstairs apartment cleaning knives that were in the sink.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she is in critical, but stable, condition.

Christensen is charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

She is currently held in the Decatur County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.