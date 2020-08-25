Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 37.

The health department says a 71-year-old man died Aug. 23 and an 85-year-old man died Aug. 24.

The health department has also confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,061.

The cases include nine men and seven women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 82-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,122 (54.4%)

38301: 734 (35.6%)

38356: 37 (1.8%)

38391: 26 (1.3%)

38366: 27 (1.3%)

38343: 24 (1.2%)

38313: 32 (1.6%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 11 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 697 (34%)

White: 746 (36%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 56 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 31 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 522 (25%)

Gender:

Female: 1,110 (53.9%)

Male: 950 (46%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,669 (81%)

Not recovered: 190 (9%)

Better: 91 (4%)

Unknown: 74 (4%)

Deaths: 37 (2%)

Age: