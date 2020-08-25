Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 37.
The health department says a 71-year-old man died Aug. 23 and an 85-year-old man died Aug. 24.
The health department has also confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,061.
The cases include nine men and seven women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 82-years-old.
The health department says there are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,122 (54.4%)
- 38301: 734 (35.6%)
- 38356: 37 (1.8%)
- 38391: 26 (1.3%)
- 38366: 27 (1.3%)
- 38343: 24 (1.2%)
- 38313: 32 (1.6%)
- 38392: 8 (0.4%)
- 38355: 11 (0.5%)
- 38362: 19 (0.9%)
- 38006: 4 (0.2%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 9 (0.4%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 697 (34%)
- White: 746 (36%)
- Asian: 9 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 56 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 31 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 522 (25%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,110 (53.9%)
- Male: 950 (46%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 1,669 (81%)
- Not recovered: 190 (9%)
- Better: 91 (4%)
- Unknown: 74 (4%)
- Deaths: 37 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 82 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 207 (10%)
- 21 – 30 years: 416 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 352 (17%)
- 41 – 50 years: 288 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 317 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 216 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 107 (5%)
- 80+- 70 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 6 (0.5%)