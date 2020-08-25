Two additional COVID-19 deaths, 16 new cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 37.

The health department says a 71-year-old man died Aug. 23 and an 85-year-old man died Aug. 24.

The health department has also confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,061.

The cases include nine men and seven women, ranging in age from 1-year-old to 82-years-old.

The health department says there are currently 20 Madison County residents hospitalized, with two patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,122 (54.4%)
  • 38301: 734 (35.6%)
  • 38356: 37 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 26 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 27 (1.3%)
  • 38343: 24 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 32 (1.6%)
  • 38392: 8 (0.4%)
  • 38355: 11 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 19 (0.9%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.2%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 697 (34%)
  • White: 746 (36%)
  • Asian: 9 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 56 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 31 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 522 (25%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,110 (53.9%)
  • Male: 950 (46%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 1,669 (81%)
  • Not recovered: 190 (9%)
  • Better: 91 (4%)
  • Unknown: 74 (4%)
  • Deaths: 37 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 82 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 207 (10%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 416 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 352 (17%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 288 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 317 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 216 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 107 (5%)
  • 80+- 70 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 6 (0.5%)
