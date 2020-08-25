Union City man sentenced for meth distribution, gun charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Union City man has been sentenced to 20 years in a federal methamphetamine distribution investigation.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant, Daniel Nunez was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The release says agents began investigating the drug trafficking organization in August 2018 in northwest Tennessee.

The release says Nunez was arrested after cooperating sources were able to buy a kilogram of methamphetamine from Nunez.

Nunez arrived at a home in Dyersburg with a backpack and handgun, according to the release.

Investigators were able to to recover a kilogram of methamphetamine from the individual’s mailbox, according to the release.

Nunez later admitted to distributing about 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, the release says.