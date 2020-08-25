West Tennessee Healthcare board meets, discusses pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn.–The West Tennessee Healthcare board met virtually, and discussed the Coronavirus pandemic.

Board members heard a COVID-19 update for west Tennessee.

According to the report, the infection rate is decreasing, although health officials say there’s still work to be done.

Four of the top ten counties for new cases per 100,000 people are in west Tennessee, and the board hopes for counties to work with them on implementing mask mandates to help stop the spread.

“We’ve seen some success in our counties where that has happened, but there are still a number of counties where the rates are still high,” said Chief Compliance and Communications Officer Amy Garner.

Health officials hope for west Tennessee to start seeing the decrease as in other areas of the state.