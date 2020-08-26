147,353 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,648 deaths, 6,603 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 147,353 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, August 26. In addition, 1,648 people have died and 6,603 have been hospitalized. Another 109,765 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 3,293 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 44 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County –847

Bedford County – 1,076

Benton County – 231

Bledsoe County – 770

Blount County – 1,770

Bradley County – 2,398

Campbell County – 311

Cannon County – 187

Carroll County – 530

Carter County — 770

Cheatham County – 697

Chester County – 351

Claiborne County – 345

Clay County – 103

Cocke County – 619

Coffee County – 725

Crockett County — 364

Cumberland County – 747

Davidson County – 23,056

Decatur County – 280

DeKalb County – 427

Dickson County – 877

Dyer County – 887

Fayette County – 851

Fentress County – 180

Franklin County – 444

Gibson County – 1,013

Giles County – 433

Grainger County – 255

Greene County – 759

Grundy County – 143

Hamblen County – 1,609

Hamilton County – 7,689

Hancock County – 89

Hardeman County — 1,194

Hardin County – 642

Hawkins County – 643

Haywood County — 713

Henderson County — 805

Henry County — 424

Hickman County – 356

Houston County – 79

Humphreys County – 157

Jackson County – 197

Jefferson County – 738

Johnson County – 396

Knox County – 5,988

Lake County – 820

Lauderdale County – 700

Lawrence County – 721

Lewis County — 120

Lincoln County – 391

Loudon County – 903

Macon County – 885

Madison County – 1,618

Marion County – 308

Marshall County – 488

Maury County – 1,648

McMinn County – 742

McNairy County — 503

Meigs County – 142

Monroe County – 654

Montgomery County – 2,377

Moore County — 86

Morgan County — 187

Obion County — 770

Overton County – 387

Perry County – 100

Pickett County — 54

Polk County – 314

Putnam County – 2,226

Rhea County – 627

Roane County – 597

Robertson County – 1,779

Rutherford County – 7,620

Scott County – 154

Sequatchie County – 138

Sevier County – 2,181

Shelby County – 26,334

Smith County – 506

Stewart County — 91

Sullivan County – 1,523

Sumner County – 3,939

Tipton County – 1,356

Trousdale County – 1,592

Unicoi County – 215

Union County — 211

Van Buren County – 59

Warren County – 780

Washington County – 1,641

Wayne County – 271

Weakley County — 770

White County – 482

Williamson County – 4,210

Wilson County – 2,712

Out of state – 2,953

Pending – 3,303

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 200

Asian – 1,276

Black or African-American – 28,500

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 103

Other/Multiracial – 19,589

White – 72,663

Pending – 25,022

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 90,825

Hispanic – 21,870

Pending – 34,658

Gender:

Female – 74,754

Male – 71,288

Pending – 1,311

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.