2 suspects sought in aggravated robbery at Game X Change

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Game X Change on North Highland.

A news release from police says the robbery occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say one suspect was wearing a green long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants, while the other was wearing a dark-grey hoodie and khaki pants.

The release says the two fled the scene in a four-door Chrysler 200.

The suspects were armed during the robbery and taped the victims hands and feet, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.