50 new cases of COVID-19, additional death confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed the death of a 79-year-old man due to complications of COVID-19.

Health department director Kim Tedford says the man died Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 38.

Tedford confirmed an additional 50 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,111.

Tedford says those cases include 18 men and 32 women, ranging in age from 2-years-old to 93-years-old.

In addition, there are currently 22 Madison County residents hospitalized. Two of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

Tedford says the mask mandate for Madison County, which is currently set to expire on Saturday, Aug. 29, will be extended another two weeks as the hospital system remains at surge capacity.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,157 (54.8%)

38301: 745 (35.3%)

38356: 37 (1.8%)

38391: 26 (1.2%)

38366: 28 (1.3%)

38343: 24 (1.1%)

38313: 35 (1.7%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 11 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 709 (34%)

White: 768 (36%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 57 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 32 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 536 (25%)

Gender:

Female: 1,142 (54.1%)

Male: 968 (45.8%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,703 (81%)

Not recovered: 202 (9.5%)

Better: 94 (4%)

Unknown: 74 (3.5%)

Deaths: 38 (2%)

Age: