IRS to send catch up checks for stimulus payments

The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people.

This comes after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

Fifty thousand individuals had their part of the economic impact payment diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the catch-up payments in early-to-mid September.

Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically.