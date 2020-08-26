UPDATE: Jackson police ID possible witness in Saturday shooting

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has identified the possible witness in Saturday’s shooting.

Investigators say the person may have information regarding the shooting that occurred on the 600 block of North Royal, according to the release.

The shooting left Saving The Animals Together President Wendy Pickett injured. Jackson police say a suspect is in custody.

EARLIER STORY:

Anyone with information on the shooting or that can identify the person are encouraged to contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.