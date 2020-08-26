Laura Will Make Landfall as a Major Hurricane Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 26th

Heavy showers and thunderstorms rolling through this morning have been followed by some light scattered rain in the afternoon. A few showers may linger into the evening but the forecast is for mostly dry conditions until we begin to see impacts from Laura on Friday. Laura will make landfall tonight as a major hurricane in Louisiana and eastern Texas. West Tennessee remains in the path of the storm but will experience Laura as a tropical depression Friday evening.

TONIGHT

Slight chance for rain overnight in West Tennessee with mostly cloudy skies overhead and light winds. Temperatures may only drop to the middle and upper 70s at the coolest point of the night so expect a warm and VERY humid start to Thursday.

There’s a 30% chance for rain on Thursday in West Tennessee with cloudy skies and breezy weather. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon with dew points in the lower 100s. Laura is heading our way with a chance for bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of West Tennessee on Friday night. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL UPDATE – National Hurricane Center, 1:00 p.m. CDT

At 1:00 PM CDT, the eye of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 27.3 North, longitude 92.5 West. Laura is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph. A gradual turn toward the north-northwest and north is expected later today and tonight. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 140 mph with higher gusts. Laura is an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible this afternoon, and Laura is forecast to remain a category 4 hurricane through landfall tonight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes over land.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. Tropical-storm-force winds have reached the coast of Louisiana and an observing site at Eugene Island recently measured sustained winds of 39 mph and a gust to 64 mph.

The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance aircraft data is 952 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

Storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds will arrive within the warning areas well in advance of Laura’s center. All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Johnson Bayou LA to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge including Calcasieu Lake…15-20 ft

Sea Rim State Park TX to Johnson Bayou LA including Sabine Lake…10-15 ft

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City LA…10-15 ft

Intracoastal City LA to Morgan City including Vermilion Bay…8-12 ft

Port Bolivar TX to Sea Rim State Park…6-9 ft

Morgan City LA to Mouth of the Mississippi River…4-7 ft

Freeport TX to Port Bolivar including Galveston Bay…2-4 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs MS including Lake Borgne…2-4 ft

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas…2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Disastrous storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the hurricane warning area tonight and Thursday, with catastrophic wind damage expected where Laura’s eyewall makes landfall tonight. Tropical storm conditions are moving onshore of the coast of Louisiana within the tropical storm warning area and are expected to reach the coast in the hurricane warning area later this afternoon or evening.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging wind gusts are also expected to spread well inland into portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.

RAINFALL: From this afternoon through Friday, Laura is expected to produce rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the northwestern Gulf Coast from western Louisiana to far eastern Texas, and northward into much of Arkansas. This rainfall will cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding.

By Friday into Saturday, Laura will produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across the mid-Mississippi and portions of the Lower Ohio and Lower Tennessee Valleys. This rainfall may lead to localized flash and urban flooding and rapid rises on small streams.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are expected this afternoon through tonight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should continue into Thursday across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.

SURF: Swells produced by Laura are affecting the entire U.S. Gulf coast from the west coast of Florida to Texas and northeastern Mexico. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

