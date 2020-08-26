Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Wednesday, August 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’ve started the morning off mainly quiet and dry. Even some sunshine to start off this morning. However there is an influx of tropical moisture moving north along the Alabama/Mississippi border it’s lifting isentropic over the slightly less humid air in place. The moisture is deep with precipitable water values around 2.10″, in short it will produce very heavy rain fall as it lifts north across the area. Other than this, tropical moisture will continue to deepen today, with a good deal of cloud cover today. That should hold temps back into the mid 80s this afternoon. Instability will also grow, so we do expect more storms to blossom up during the afternoon.

