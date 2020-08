JACKSON, Tenn. — The opening of the Dr. Vicki Schneider Lake Dog Park has been delayed to September 18.

The ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. at 4 Fun Place, near The Ballpark at Jackson.

Dogs must be leashed while outside of the designated park area, but can roam free once inside the dog park.

Masks are required while in close contact at the park.