THP releases details in fatal Decatur County I-40 crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released information on Wednesday morning’s fatal crash involving two tractor trailers.

THP says the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Decatur County near Mile Marker 123.

The crash report says one truck was disabled on the shoulder when it was struck by another semi traveling eastbound.

The report says the second semi-truck traveled another 300 yards and then caught on fire.

THP says Gwendolyn Silas, 41, of Jackson, was killed in the crash. The other driver was uninjured.