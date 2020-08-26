TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle wreck at MM 122

DECATUR, CO., Tenn. — A crash on I-40 has eastbound traffic backed up this morning.

Crews are on the scene at mile marker 122 on I-40 as eastbound lanes are closed because of a wreck.

TDOT got the call around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Video we’ve received shows an 18 wheeler on fire.

Westbound lanes are open and traffic is moving.

TDOT says it could be 10 a.m. before they’re able to clear the road.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details later today.