149,179 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,673 deaths, 6,677 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of cases of 149,179 COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, August 27. In addition, 1,673 people have died and 6,677 have been hospitalized. Another 111,416 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 3,436 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 46 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 851

Bedford County – 1,094

Benton County – 236

Bledsoe County – 772

Blount County – 1,940

Bradley County – 2,416

Campbell County – 316

Cannon County – 188

Carroll County – 566

Carter County — 790

Cheatham County – 701

Chester County – 358

Claiborne County – 349

Clay County – 106

Cocke County – 622

Coffee County – 742

Crockett County — 378

Cumberland County – 757

Davidson County – 23,181

Decatur County – 285

DeKalb County – 435

Dickson County – 890

Dyer County – 917

Fayette County – 859

Fentress County – 189

Franklin County – 460

Gibson County – 1,045

Giles County – 436

Grainger County – 263

Greene County – 779

Grundy County – 147

Hamblen County – 1,625

Hamilton County – 7,763

Hancock County – 90

Hardeman County — 1,201

Hardin County – 653

Hawkins County – 649

Haywood County — 718

Henderson County — 813

Henry County — 430

Hickman County – 365

Houston County – 81

Humphreys County – 163

Jackson County – 203

Jefferson County – 752

Johnson County – 403

Knox County – 6,099

Lake County – 822

Lauderdale County – 712

Lawrence County – 725

Lewis County — 126

Lincoln County – 396

Loudon County – 914

Macon County – 896

Madison County – 1,675

Marion County – 314

Marshall County – 507

Maury County – 1,674

McMinn County – 765

McNairy County — 517

Meigs County – 151

Monroe County – 681

Montgomery County – 2,418

Moore County — 89

Morgan County — 191

Obion County — 782

Overton County – 405

Perry County – 103

Pickett County — 57

Polk County – 318

Putnam County – 2,275

Rhea County – 635

Roane County – 605

Robertson County – 1,788

Rutherford County – 7,670

Scott County – 156

Sequatchie County – 141

Sevier County – 2,200

Shelby County – 26,504

Smith County – 509

Stewart County — 92

Sullivan County – 1,534

Sumner County – 3,972

Tipton County – 1,392

Trousdale County – 1,596

Unicoi County – 216

Union County — 217

Van Buren County – 64

Warren County – 798

Washington County – 1,650

Wayne County – 278

Weakley County — 785

White County – 497

Williamson County – 4,260

Wilson County – 2,739

Out of state – 2,996

Pending – 3,296

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 200

Asian – 1,284

Black or African-American – 28,785

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 105

Other/Multiracial – 19,658

White – 73,846

Pending – 25,301

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 91,955

Hispanic – 22,027

Pending – 35,197

Gender:

Female – 75,695

Male – 72,160

Pending – 1,324

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.