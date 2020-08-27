49 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co., death toll rises to 39

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a 101-year-old woman has died due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department says the woman died Thursday as a result of the virus.

There are now a total of 39 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Madison County.

The health department says another 49 residents tested positive Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,160.

Those patients include 26 men and 23 women, ranging in age from 3-years-old to 92-years-old.

Twenty-three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and three of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,189 (55%)

38301: 756 (35%)

38356: 37 (1.7%)

38391: 26 (1.2%)

38366: 30 (1.4%)

38343: 24 (1.1%)

38313: 39 (1.8%)

38392: 8 (0.4%)

38355: 11 (0.5%)

38362: 19 (0.9%)

38006: 4 (0.2%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 9 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 718 (33%)

White: 789 (36%)

Asian: 9 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 58 (3%)

Other/Multiracial: 32 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 554 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 1,165 (53.9%)

Male: 994 (46%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 1,753 (81%)

Not recovered: 200 (9%)

Better: 89 (4%)

Unknown: 79 (4%)

Deaths: 39 (2%)

Age: