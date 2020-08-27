Budget committee unveils new feature for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson budget committee unveiled a new feature which residents could enjoy soon.

The meeting updated members on topics like the search for a city auditor, tax revenue numbers and a portal for reporting fraud and abuse.

One of the topics was a data visualization page, which would help show what the city spends its money on and where it gets its revenue from.

They hope the page can eventually be viewed by residents, and could help improve feedback.

“You can give the public a number of different options to take that on,” said Paul Taylor, budget committee chairman. “And as you adjust it, it would adjust in real time to what the potential annual costs that decision would incur.”

The committee also announced that the revenue from sales tax for these past two months was up over seven percent from the same time last year.

On the flipside, the hotel-motel tax revenue was still down over 30 percent.