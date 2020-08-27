City of Jackson to use AARP grant for new app

JACKSON, Tenn. — City officials say the city received a $35,000 grant from AARP.

The grant will be used to create an app which will help people track Jackson Transit Authority buses in an easier way.

The Jackson Police Department will receive a total of five new police cars.

“I think that is a good thing because you have to have police out there, and we need them and cars they are going to be up to par,” said District 2 City Councilman Johnny Dodd.

City officials say the app is still in the making, and a date for when the app will be available is still unknown.