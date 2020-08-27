Laura Could Produce Isolated Tornadoes in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. – Thursday, August 27th

The center of Tropical Storm Laura is over south central Arkansas but bands of rainfall from the former Category 4 hurricane will move through West Tennessee later this afternoon, evening, and overnight.

TONIGHT

Flash flooding is not likely overnight, but there is a marginal risk for an isolated tornado and winds will be gusting over 30 mph at times with stronger winds and a more likely threat for severe weather on Friday. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s tonight.

Laura will bring heavy rainfall resulting in totals of 1-3″ with localized flash flooding, strong winds gusting over 40 mph at times, and isolated tornadoes. The worst weather from this storm is likeliest during the morning and afternoon with winds and rain tapering off this evening. Stay weather-aware tomorrow and make sure to have a way to receive watches and warnings at all times tomorrow. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

TROPICAL UPDATE – National Hurricane Center, 4:00 p.m. CDT

At 4:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 33.4 North, longitude 92.8 West. Laura is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph, and this motion should continue through tonight. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected to begin on Friday and continue into Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Laura is forecast to move over Arkansas tonight, the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday, and over the western Atlantic on Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Laura is expected to weaken to a tropical depression this evening or overnight. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 991 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Through Friday Laura is expected to produce the following additional rainfall totals:

Over central and eastern Arkansas: 3 to 7 inches.

Over southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi: 1 to 3 inches, with isolated additional totals of 5 inches. Isolated storm totals of 15 to 18 inches across southwest Louisiana.

Over northern Mississippi, western Tennessee, and southeast Missouri: 1 to 3 inches, with isolated totals of 5 inches.

This rainfall will continue to cause widespread flash and urban flooding, small streams and creeks to overflow their banks, and minor to moderate freshwater river flooding.

Through Saturday, Laura is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches across portions of the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys, the central and southern Appalachians, and the Mid-Atlantic States. This rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding and rapid rises on small streams.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds, especially in gusts, will spread into portions of southeastern and eastern Arkansas through this evening.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes remain possible this evening, mainly across central and eastern Arkansas into Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should redevelop Friday afternoon into the evening across parts of the Mid-South and Tennessee Valley regions.

SURF: Swells produced by Laura continue to affect the U.S. Gulf coast from the Florida Panhandle to Texas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.