Local Red Cross prepares to assist hurricane victims

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Red Cross is making plans to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.

Midwest Tennessee Red Cross Chapter Executive Director David Hicks says they are preparing for the aftermath of this storm.

Hicks says volunteer disaster teams are already assembled and preparing for any local flooding. Others are on standby to deploy to Louisiana and Texas starting Tuesday.

He says funding from the community is necessary to carry on a disaster response team.

“As of now, I believe our region has sent in over 800 volunteers. They were part of sheltering over 10,000 local citizens and residents last night because of it hitting landfall as hurricane category four, with winds of 150 miles per hour,” Hicks said.

If you’d like to donate you, go to redcross.org or by dial 1-800-RED-CROSS.

You can also text Laura to 90999 and each text donates $10 and all donations will go to the immediate needs of today.