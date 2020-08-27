Mugshots : Madison County : 08/26/20 – 08/27/20

1/13 ERNEST WILLIAMS Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

2/13 BOBBIE JO BENNER Violation of probation, failure to appear

3/13 VERNON GIVENS Failure to appear

4/13 JAYLEN HOLMES Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 CLARENCE JOHNSON Failure to appear



6/13 JAQUEZ JOHNSON Illegal transfer of auto registration to avoid law, criminal impersonation, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/13 JAKE JOLLY Failure to appear

8/13 ADAM JONES Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, failure to appear

9/13 NANCY KISOR Shoplifting/theft of property

10/13 SANDRA LOPEZ-GAYTON Second degree murder



11/13 ANGELA RIEDER Shoplifting/theft of property

12/13 SCARLET ROBERTS Failure to appear

13/13 JAMARIOUS ROGERS Driving on revoked/suspended license



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/26/20 and 7 a.m. on 08/27/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.