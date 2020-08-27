Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana recovered in I-40 traffic stop

HAYWOOD, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced the discovery of nearly 100 pounds of marijuana in Haywood County.

A news release from the Task Force says a rental car was stopped on Interstate 40 around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

During the stop, agents developed probable cause to search the vehicle for drugs.

Agents then found four large duffel bags with 85 vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana, according to the release. Investigators say the packages collectively weighed over 97 pounds.

The Task Force says the driver, 32-year-old Celiecer Hernandez-Cortez, admitted to possessing the drugs and transporting them to North Carolina from Texas.

The release says he left El Salvador and has been in the country illegally.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says no bond has not been set.