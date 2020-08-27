RIFA sets goal to raise 50 tons of food during ‘Hunger Action Month’

JACKSON, Tenn. — In 2019, RIFA served more than 518,000 meals to West Tennesseans. But this year is looking a little different.

“RIFA, along with everyone else, has faced difficulties throughout the ongoing pandemic. And one difficulty is the loss of fundraising,” said marketing and events coordinator Gracie Sloan.

And it’s a big loss. Last year’s “Canstruction” event brought in 44,000 pounds of food, and each May, the “Stamp Out Hunger” event brings in at least 10,000 pounds of food. Neither of those events were able to happen this year.

So RIFA is partnering with Feeding America in their Hunger Action Month campaign, with the goal of raising 100,000 pounds of food!

“Asking the community to unite as one city and rally around RIFA and host food drives,” Sloan said.

But hosting a food drive isn’t the only way you can help.

“We are always looking for volunteers, so that’s one way you can help,” Sloan said. “And another way is to donate. $1 is equivalent to one pound of food. And so let’s say you have $10 you want to donate, that’s 10 pounds of food.”

Hunger Action Month starts on September 1 and RIFA hopes to have their 50 tons of food by September 30.

For more information on donating time or money, click here.