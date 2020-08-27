TBI, Paris police investigating 2004 homicide

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Paris Police Department are continuing to investigate a 2004 homicide.

Police say Glenn Foster, 52, was found shot to death inside his McCampbell Street home in December 2004.

Investigators say Foster worked at Clifty Farm Hams in Paris, and worked part-time around the area.

If you remember seeing anyone around Foster’s McCampbell Street home on December 15, 2004, or if you have information related to his death, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.