150,815 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,701 deaths, 6,751 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 150,815 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, August 28. In addition, 1,701 people have died and 6,751 have been hospitalized. Another 113,313 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 3,489 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 47 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 851

Bedford County – 1,098

Benton County – 243

Bledsoe County – 773

Blount County – 1,962

Bradley County – 2,439

Campbell County – 320

Cannon County – 194

Carroll County – 596

Carter County — 802

Cheatham County – 701

Chester County – 370

Claiborne County – 354

Clay County – 109

Cocke County – 630

Coffee County – 752

Crockett County — 387

Cumberland County – 780

Davidson County – 23,321

Decatur County – 291

DeKalb County – 443

Dickson County – 906

Dyer County – 924

Fayette County – 873

Fentress County – 198

Franklin County – 470

Gibson County – 1,066

Giles County – 438

Grainger County – 267

Greene County – 800

Grundy County – 147

Hamblen County – 1,634

Hamilton County – 7,863

Hancock County – 90

Hardeman County — 1,223

Hardin County – 667

Hawkins County – 654

Haywood County — 728

Henderson County — 832

Henry County — 440

Hickman County – 365

Houston County – 87

Humphreys County – 165

Jackson County – 208

Jefferson County – 781

Johnson County – 405

Knox County – 6,170

Lake County – 831

Lauderdale County – 705

Lawrence County – 740

Lewis County — 129

Lincoln County – 400

Loudon County – 934

Macon County – 898

Madison County – 1,720

Marion County – 318

Marshall County – 519

Maury County – 1,711

McMinn County – 775

McNairy County — 526

Meigs County – 159

Monroe County – 711

Montgomery County – 2,440

Moore County — 90

Morgan County — 204

Obion County — 796

Overton County – 413

Perry County – 104

Pickett County — 58

Polk County – 319

Putnam County – 2,314

Rhea County – 639

Roane County – 624

Robertson County – 1,790

Rutherford County – 7,725

Scott County – 156

Sequatchie County – 141

Sevier County – 2,211

Shelby County – 26,649

Smith County – 513

Stewart County — 93

Sullivan County – 1,571

Sumner County – 4,007

Tipton County – 1,431

Trousdale County – 1,603

Unicoi County – 220

Union County — 220

Van Buren County – 69

Warren County – 824

Washington County – 1,671

Wayne County – 292

Weakley County — 807

White County – 536

Williamson County – 4,295

Wilson County – 2,764

Out of state – 3,001

Pending – 3,332

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 203

Asian – 1,306

Black or African-American – 29,034

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 106

Other/Multiracial – 19,798

White – 74,880

Pending – 25,488

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 93,188

Hispanic – 22,206

Pending – 35,421

Gender:

Female – 76,573

Male – 72,916

Pending – 1,326

Cluster:

Number of facilities – 271

COVID-19 positive residents – 2,495

Resident deaths – 306

Residents recovered – 1,394

COVID-19 positive staff – 2,462

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.