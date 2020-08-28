Bolivar Central High School remembers Larisha Kimyatta Taylor

Larisha Taylor, beautiful in life and spirit. We would like to take this time to honor the life of our dear daughter, sister, friend, and beloved. Though these pictures are not nearly enough, we love you for the time and love you gave. You have impacted many lives and have showed us what the beauty of life really is. Your signature has been left and we will carry on with you in our hearts and minds.

This video is only to show how much we appreciated such a beautiful soul. We take this time to send our condolences to all who were close to Larisha Taylor. May peace and love provide you comfort in the days to come.