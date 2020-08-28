Educator of the Week: Chissolssi Jones

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week’s nominee is Chissolssi Jones, a seventh grade English Language Arts teacher at Haywood Middle School in Brownsville.

Jones says her favorite part of teaching is that it allows her to inspire her students and help them realize their full potential.

Jones is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.