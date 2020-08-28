Empire 8 Theatre opens for in-person movies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Movie lovers finally had their chance to see a movie in-person for the first time in a while on Friday.

Empire 8 Theatre in Jackson reopened for a second time since the end June after being closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie buffs should expect safety protocols while going to see their motion picture.

Staff members will wear masks and gloves and sanitize high touch areas in the theatre. Viewers will also be required to social distance in the auditoriums, among other things.

“We love to actually just go to the movies, so it’s really exciting for us,” said movie-goer Ally Ingram.

“We’ve been waiting a while to finally be able to see a movie in a theatre, and it’s good to be able to finally do that,” said Russell Carlton, who came to watch a movie.

The theatre reopened with the movies Unhinged, Inception: 10th Anniversary Issue, The New Mutants and more.