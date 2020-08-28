Full Time Master Control Operator

Position: Full Time Master Control Operator

Description:

WBBJ-TV/DT has an immediate full time opening for Master Control Operator. Duties include switching live and recorded television programs, operating various playback equipment, satellite receivers and video servers. Operators are responsible for inserting commercials into a digital video server, monitoring audio/video transmissions and making necessary corrections to comply with industry and FCC Standards.

Previous television/broadcast or college experience is preferred. Computer literacy, keyboard skills and the ability to learn quickly are a must. Applicants must be able to work flexible hours including nights and weekends.

E-mail resumes to jpruitt@wbbjtv.com or mail your resume to:

WBBJ-TV

Operations Supervisor

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

No phone calls please

Jackson Telecasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.