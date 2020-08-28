Gov. Lee signs order extending local authority on face masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill has extended provisions aimed at promoting social distancing, masks in public and more.

Executive Order No. 59 extends provisions that encourage wearing masks when close to others, social distancing and limiting gatherings of 50 or more people, according to the release from the Governor’s Office.

The order provides county mayors with the authority to issue mask mandates, according to the release.

The release says Gov. Lee extended the orders to September 30.

The order also extends provision that:

Provide limits on nursing home and long-term-care facility visitation.

Businesses are expected to comply with the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group Guidelines.

Provide that bars may only serve customers seated at appropriately spaced tables.

Allow broad access to telehealth services.

Facilitate increased testing and health care capacity.

Increase opportunities for remote work.

